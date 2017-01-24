Gun-Controlled Paris Deploys Soldiers to Protect the Wealthy

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

Despite strict gun controls — including universal background checks, mental examinations, and bans on entire categories on guns — Paris, France, is deploying soldiers to protect the wealthy during Haute Couture Fashion Week.

The move comes after France’s gun controls failed to prevent the January 7, 2015, attack on Charlie Hebdo (12 killed); the November 13, 2015, armed attack on Parisian concert goers (130 killed); and the October 3, 2016, armed robbery of gun control proponent Kim Kardashian. Six weeks after Kardashian was robbed, the UK Telegraph reported that Bollywood actress Mallika Sherawat was “attacked with tear gas and beaten” in Paris.

All this death and violence, yet France already has every facet of gun control which Democrats in the U.S. push with a promise of security.

For example, The University of Sydney’s GunPolicy.org shows that ownership of guns in France is legally limited to those persons who can “establish a genuine reason to possess a firearm.” Moreover, even those persons “must pass a background check which considers criminal, mental health and health.” Persons who demonstrate a “genuine reason” and pass the background check are then required to re-pass the check every five years. And even such persons are only allowed to own certain types of guns and “a limited quantity of ammunition.”

The Telegraph reports that “armed military personnel” are being deployed during Haute Couture Fashion Week for the purposes of protecting the wealthy. The military personnel “have been stationed at some of the city’s most popular monuments, including the Grand Palais, where many of the fashion houses’ high-end shows and parties are taking place.”

The Telegraph notes that Paris saw tourism wane in the aftermath of the Charlie Hebdo attack and the November 13, 2015, firearm-based terror attacks. In response to these gun control failures, the city has upped its police presence via “mobile police [stations].” But the gun control polices that hinder law-abiding citizens’ acquisition of guns for self-defense are still in place.

AWR Hawkins is the Second Amendment columnist for Breitbart News and host of “Bullets with AWR Hawkins,” a Breitbart News podcast. He is also the political analyst for Armed American Radio. Follow him on Twitter: @AWRHawkins. Reach him directly at awrhawkins@breitbart.com.