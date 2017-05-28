Mississippi Suspect Kills Eight, Including Deputy Sheriff, in House-to-House Rampage

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

Eight individuals were killed — including a deputy sheriff — during a house-to-house rampage in Mississippi on Saturday night.

The suspect, 35-year-old Willie Cory Godbolt, was arrested after allegedly “holding a 16-year-old hostage.”

The Daily Leader reports that Godbolt was “captured this morning shortly before 7 a.m. at Super Jack’s at East Lincoln Road and Hwy. 84.”

Lincoln County Sheriff Steve Rushing provided a few details tied to the attacks:

It appears the deputy responded to a call at Lee Drive of a resident wanting the suspect removed from the property. Rushing said the deputy and three others were killed there. Two more people were shot and killed at a residence on Coopertown Road, he said. A third crime scene was located near where Godbolt was captured.

According to Fox News/AP, Godbolt has a criminal record that includes:

[Charges for] armed robbery and aggravated assault in 2005 after he allegedly struck a man with a pistol and took his cash and jewelry;

In 2013, the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office charged him with simple assault;

[Arrest] in 2015 for disorderly conduct/breach of peace and failure to comply with a request from a sheriff;

[Arrest] in 2015 for speeding, driving with a suspended license, and no proof of liability insurance by the Mississippi Highway Patrol.

Godbolt told the Ledger that he intended to die via “suicide by cop.”

Mississippi Gov. Phil Bryant (R) released the following statement:

I ask all Mississippians to join Deborah and me in praying for those lost in Lincoln County. Every day, the men and women who wear the badge make some measure of sacrifice to protect and serve their communities. Too often, we lose one of our finest. I thank the law enforcement agencies involved for their hard work. May the peace of the Almighty wash over those hurting after this senseless tragedy.

AWR Hawkins is the Second Amendment columnist for Breitbart News and host of Bullets with AWR Hawkins, a Breitbart News podcast. He is also the political analyst for Armed American Radio. Follow him on Twitter: @AWRHawkins. Reach him directly at awrhawkins@breitbart.com.