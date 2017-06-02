Hollywood Pushes Gun Control with #WearOrange Campaign

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

On June 2, Michael Bloomberg’s Everytown for Gun Safety holds a gun control day they refer to as National Gun Violence Awareness Day. It is a day on which Hollywood actors, actresses, directors and other celebrities find a suitable background that they can stand against and take a selfie in an orange shirt.

After all, Everytown’s gun control theme for the day is #WearOrange.

The actors, actresses, and other celebrities do not espouse any particular way to prevent or control gun crime, but many of them do share the exaggerated claim that “93 Americans are killed” by “gun violence” each day.

Longtime gun control proponents Julianne Moore and Amy Schumer each tweeted the “93 victims” claim:

Tyrone Lawson, 17, was shot and killed leaving a college basketball game in Chicago in 2013. I #WearOrange for Tyrone along with the 93 people who are killed, and the hundreds who are injured by gun violence every day in the United States. A post shared by Julianne Moore (@juliannemoore) on Jun 2, 2017 at 5:24am PDT

I #WearOrange for Ronique Williams. One of the 93 killed, and hundreds injured by gun violence every day in America. — Amy Schumer (@amyschumer) June 2, 2017

During the 2016 presidential campaign, Hillary Clinton made similar claims — Clinton claimed 90 people killed a day — for a total of “33,000 people a year.”

Breitbart News has repeatedly pointed out that this figure actually swells the number of people killed via “gun violence” by 66 percent. In reality, the number of people killed via actual “gun violence” ranges from about 10,500 to 12,000 a year. Clinton swelled that number by adding in firearm-related suicides, which number roughly 20,000 to 22,000 per year. Everytown, Moore, and Schumer have done the same thing to swell their figures.

Of course, there were many celebrities who did not bother trying to quantify “gun violence.” Rather, they simply took a selfie to show that they voiced opposition to it and demanded that it be stopped. They did not put forth any plans for stopping gun crime in the Democrat-controlled cities where it thrives — cities like Baltimore, Chicago, Houston, St. Louis, Milwaukee, New Orleans, and Seattle — but they did post photos of themselves:

#WearOrange today! Join in the fight to end gun violence. More details at https://t.co/f1tLRaB4MC pic.twitter.com/vcf5KHroIH — Andy Richter (@AndyRichter) June 2, 2017

We #WEARORANGE today for the victims of gun violence! We will be walking with survivors and family members in #Newtown today to show solidarity in our fight for #GunSense. Come out and march with us! A post shared by Melissa Joan Hart (@melissajoanhart) on Jun 2, 2017 at 5:51am PDT

#WearOrange Today & every June 2nd til we get #commonsensegunlaws Hunters rock orange 2 not get shot & 2 fight #gunviolence@Everytown pic.twitter.com/B1aL0Yh7sg — Jason Winston George (@JasonWGeorge) June 2, 2017

Comedian Jim Gaffigan joined in the gun control action while making fun of President Trump. Gaffigan tweeted:

Hey @Everytown congrats on getting even the president to wear #WearOrange — Jim Gaffigan (@JimGaffigan) June 2, 2017

Lin-Manuel Miranda tweeted support for the gun control day as well, and asked gun control supporters to go to WearOrange.org to learn more.

#WearOrange today! Join in the fight to end gun violence. More details at https://t.co/XB7w0ABCWm pic.twitter.com/zjRI4BwcTg — Lin-Manuel Miranda (@Lin_Manuel) June 2, 2017

The Wear Orange website says:

Gun violence kills more than 90 Americans a day and injures hundreds more. That’s why this June 2nd on National Gun Violence Awareness Day, Americans across the country will Wear Orange—a color that demands to be seen—to send the powerful message that there is more we can do to end gun violence.

The “powerful message” omits any powerful plan for dealing with the problem Hollywood claims is plaguing America.

AWR Hawkins is the Second Amendment columnist for Breitbart News and host of Bullets with AWR Hawkins, a Breitbart News podcast. He is also the political analyst for Armed American Radio. Follow him on Twitter: @AWRHawkins. Reach him directly at awrhawkins@breitbart.com.