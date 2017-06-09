SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

A robbery suspect in Brazil entered a convenience store and drew his gun, only to be shot multiple times in a situation in which everyone was armed.

Concealed Nation reports that the patrons were all off-duty police who were in the store shopping.

Closed Circuit Television (CCTV) from LiveLeak shows four individuals in plain clothes standing in line to check out when a door opens and the would-be robber enters the business with his gun drawn.

The robber is shot immediately by one of the off-duty officers who is off-camera at first, then comes into the picture when the robber goes down. The other men all draw their guns as well, some pointing at the robber and others walking toward the door to be sure accomplices are not on their way in:

The condition of the would-be robber is unknown, but he did not appear to move after falling to the ground.

The failed robbery was caught by a CCTV camera in another location inside the store. This second angle lets the viewer see the officer who fired the initial rounds at the suspect:

