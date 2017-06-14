Actor Jeffrey Wright on Scalise Shooting: ‘Too Many Stupid Asses’ with ‘Too Many F*cking Guns’

Actor Jeffrey Wright tweeted that our nation has “too many stupid asses” with “too many fucking guns” following news that a man opened fire on Wednesday’s congressional baseball practice.

The facts of the shooting are not in yet. The shooter’s motivation has not been confirmed, nor has the shooter’s identity or background been released.

Wright tweeted:

Too many stupid asses in our country with too many fucking guns. — Jeffrey Wright (@jfreewright) June 14, 2017

What is known is that five people were injured when a gunman opened fire on members of the House and Senate on the field. House Majority Whip Steve Scalise was among the injured. The gunman was slowed down because someone at the practice had a firearm and returned fire.

Rep. Mike Bishop (R-MI-8) told WWJ News Radio, “The only reason why any of us walked out of this thing, by the grace of God, one of the folks here had a weapon to fire back and give us a moment to find cover.”

AWR Hawkins is the Second Amendment columnist for Breitbart News and host of Bullets with AWR Hawkins, a Breitbart News podcast. He is also the political analyst for Armed American Radio. Follow him on Twitter: @AWRHawkins. Reach him directly at awrhawkins@breitbart.com.