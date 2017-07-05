‘Punks’ Ransack Ronda Rousey’s Home, Steal Guns and Jewelry

During a Wednesday appearance on Live with Kelly & Ryan, UFC fighter Ronda Rousey described coming home to realize “punks” had gone through her home and stolen her guns and jewelry.

She said the suspects also stole her “Olympic rings … every headphone in the house, [and] credit cards.”

According to TMZ Sports, Rousey and her “fiance Travis Browne were getting ready to leave for New Zealand” when they went into the house and noticed things were in disarray. When asked how she reacted, Rousey calmly explained that they have security cameras at the house and they were able to identify the suspects via the surveillance footage.

Rousey said, “We saw that they were a bunch of kids with skateboards, and there’s a famous skate park right across the street cause we’re in Venice.”

She added, “So my man’s 6’7” like 260. He like beelines it straight to the skateboard park, finds the guys right away.”

Rousey explained that her fiance took care not to hit or attack the suspects. Rather, “he found the police and they caught [the suspects].”

She did not say whether she was able to recover her guns, jewelry, or Olympic rings.

