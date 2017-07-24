Establishment Media Dumbfounded Rep. Mo Brooks Defends 2nd Amendment after Alexandria

Rep. Mo Brooks (R-AL) is running for U.S. Senate, and his latest campaign ad shows the establishment media is dumbfounded that he emerged from the Alexandria attack the same ardent Second Amendment supporter he has always been.

Breitbart News reported that Republican Congressmen were attacked June 14 by a Bernie Sanders supporter armed with a rifle and a handgun. Both guns were acquired via background checks, the gun control mechanism which the left and their surrogates in the establishment media hold as sacrosanct.

The New York Times admitted that the left’s beloved gun control was impotent to stop the attacker, but simultaneously covered their bases by arguing that no one wants to live in a world where guns are easier to acquire and law-abiding citizens go about their days with a gun on their hip or in their purses. The NYT does not realize that in the real world–the world outside of NYT headquarters, CNN headquarters, and the Washington DC beltway–millions upon millions of Americans carry a gun on their hip or in their purses daily for self-defense.

Brooks’ commercial shows that this is lost on the establishment media, who could not keep from asking him about gun control in the immediate aftermath of the Alexandria attack:

The establishment media stuck a mic in front of Brooks and asked, “Does this change your views on the gun situation in America?”

Brooks responded, “The Second Amendment right to bear arms is to help ensure that we always have a Republic. So no, I’m not changing my position on any of the rights that we enjoy as Americans.”

