Clinger Holster Comfort Cling Review: Front Pocket Carry Passersby Cannot See

One of Clinger Holster’s newest offerings is the Comfort Cling, a holster designed to enable concealed carriers to carry small semi-automatics in the front pocket without the outline of the gun printing.

This means you can carry a Glock 42, or 43, or a Smith & Wesson Shield in the front pocket without passersby noticing you have a gun with you. They see a rectangular outline instead of the outline of a gun, and the 21st-century mind quickly associates the rectangular shape with a smart phone or wallet.

Moreover, the exterior of the Comfort Cling is designed to stick to what it touches, which not only means it stays put inside in the pocket but also that it can be placed inside the waistband (IWB) and it will stay put for IWB carry. This makes the holster somewhat versatile.

Breitbart News rotated between carrying a Glock 43 and a Bersa BP40CC in a Comfort Cling holster in the front pocket of cargo shorts and found the guns easily concealable and easy to draw — the holster stayed put while the gun came out.

The Comfort Cling holster costs $19.99.

AWR Hawkins is the Second Amendment columnist for Breitbart News and host of Bullets with AWR Hawkins, a Breitbart News podcast. He is also the political analyst for Armed American Radio. Follow him on Twitter: @AWRHawkins. Reach him directly at awrhawkins@breitbart.com.