Piers Morgan: Time to Limit Second and First Amendments

Following the car attack in Charlottesville and the toppling of the Confederate statue in Durham, Daily Mail editor Piers Morgan suggested it is time to limit the Second and First Amendments.

Morgan intimates that both Amendments need to be revisited and amended in a way that adds restriction.

He tweeted:

Both 1st & 2nd Amendments should be amended again, in my humble opinion.

To ban Nazis & reduce gun deaths. https://t.co/6kfGsx98Bi — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) August 16, 2017

There are immediate problems with Morgan’s suggestion, among which is the fact that neither rally—Charlottesville or Durham—witnessed gun fire or injuries due to firearms. Secondly, the problem with the rallies goes beyond so-called “Nazis,” therefore focusing on that one group actually plays into the hands of the protesters. In so doing, it ignores TIME‘s report of Antifa involvement at Charlottesville and ABC 11’s report of Workers World Party members’ alleged involvement in toppling the statue in Durham.

Workers World Party is communist, and the presence of its members would indicate that the rallies and subsequent violence represent an ideology that is at war with the philosophy that underpins Western Civilization. This means there is far more at work here than meets the eye. It also means that simply describing the protesters as “Nazis” is short-sighted and wrong, at best.

