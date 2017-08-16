Police Contradict Terry McAuliffe’s Claim That Charlottesville Protesters Had Weapons ‘Stashed Around the City’

Virginia State Police on Tuesday contradicted Gov. Terry McAuliffe’s (D) claim that Charlottesville protesters had weapons “stashed around the city.”

McAuliffe made the claim about stashed weapons during an interview on DeRay McKesson’s podcast Save the People.

advertisement

Twitter user @nycsouthpaw quoted McAuliffe using the podcast interview to describe protesters, saying, “They had battering rams and we had picked up different weapons that they had stashed around the city.”

McAuliffe's report of caches of weapon in town — just need much more detail, how big, who organized/housed, and what did they envision? pic.twitter.com/EhEmQrKprH — southpaw (@nycsouthpaw) August 15, 2017

Yet the very next day–August 15–Virginia State Police countered McAuliffe’s narrative by denying that any weapons caches were discovered during sweeps of the city. Reason’s CJ Ciaramella tweeted:

Statement from Virginia State Police spox: pic.twitter.com/N7XxCz4Gic — CJ Ciaramella (@cjciaramella) August 16, 2017

Moreover, on August 13–the day after the violence in Charlottesville erupted–the New York Times quoted McAuliffe claiming that protesters had “better equipment than [Virginia] State Police had.” Virginia State Police countered this claim as well.

A Virginia State Police spokesperson told CJ Ciaramella, “I can assure you that the Virginia State Police personnel were equipped with more-than-adequate specialized tactical and protective gear for the purpose of fulfilling their duties to serve and protect those in attendance of the August 12 event at Charolottesville.”

AWR Hawkins is the Second Amendment columnist for Breitbart News and host of Bullets with AWR Hawkins, a Breitbart News podcast. He is also the political analyst for Armed American Radio. Follow him on Twitter: @AWRHawkins. Reach him directly at awrhawkins@breitbart.com