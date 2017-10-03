Paul Ryan Sided with Hillary on Suppressors, Stays Mum on Concealed Reciprocity

Speaker of the House Paul Ryan (R-WI) sided with Hillary Clinton against suppressor deregulation and remains mum on his plans for national concealed carry reciprocity.

On October 2, Hillary tweeted: “The crowd fled at the sound of gunshots. Imagine the deaths if the shooter had a silencer, which the NRA wants to make easier to get.”

One day later, Breitbart News reported that Ryan sided with Hillary and shelved the Hearing Protection Act, which contained suppressor deregulation.

The Chicago Tribune tweeted: “House Speaker Paul Ryan says NRA-backed bill to ease regulations on gun silencers is shelved indefinitely.”

Now the question is, where does Ryan stand on national concealed carry reciprocity.

On September 28, Breitbart News reported that Rep. Richard Hudson’s (R-NC) national reciprocity legislation has the backing of 212 co-sponsors, but Ryan has yet to speak out in support of it. And Rep. Thomas Massie (R-KY) made clear that Ryan will not even allow the House to take up reciprocity legislation for concealed carry permit holders visiting D.C.

