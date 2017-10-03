Steve Bannon: ‘End of Everything’ for Trump if He Embraces Gun Control

Former White House chief strategist and current Breitbart executive chairman Steve Bannon warns that President Trump’s base of supporters would view it as catastrophic if he changed his position on the Second Amendment and embraced gun control.

Jonathan Swan from Axios reports:

advertisement

President Trump may say he’s a defender of gun ownership rights, but with all the gun control pressure he’ll be under after Las Vegas, how do we know he’ll resist it — especially after the debt limit deal with Chuck Schumer and Nancy Pelosi, and his flirtation with a deal on DACA? … I asked Steve Bannon whether he could imagine Trump pivoting to the left on guns after the Las Vegas massacre. “Impossible: will be the end of everything,” Bannon texted. When asked whether Trump’s base would react worse to this than they would if he supported an immigration amnesty bill, Bannon replied: “as hard as it is to believe actually worse.”

On Tuesday, while responding to questions concerning the Las Vegas mass shooting, President Trump said, “We’ll be talking about gun laws as time goes by.”

Suspected mass murderer Stephen Paddock, 64, opened fire on thousands of attendees at a country music concert in Las Vegas on Sunday night. Shooting from his rooms on the 32nd floor of the Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino, Paddock killed 59 people and injured over 500 others.

In the wake of the tragedy, Democrat politicians and left-wing celebrities have increased their calls for more gun control.