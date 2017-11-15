Sen. Chris Murphy Hints Republicans Ready to Cave on Gun Control

Sen. Chris Murphy (D-CT) took to Twitter on Wednesday to hint that his Republican colleagues are ready to cave on gun control.

Democrats have pushed over ten different gun controls since the October 1 Las Vegas attack. Those include a ban on semiautomatic weapons, “high capacity” magazines, bump stocks, and “assault weapons.” The gun controls also include calls for an Australian-style gun ban, a ban on trigger cranks, and the implementation of expanded background checks, even though the Las Vegas gunman—and almost every mass public attacker of recent memory—passed a background check for his firearms.

advertisement

Sen. Murphy personally pushed for a ban on bump stocks and “assault weapons,” and called for more background checks as well.

On Wednesday he hinted that unnamed Republicans may be ready to join the gun control push, tweeting:

Big news: super close to a bipartisan breakthrough on gun legislation. Stay tuned… — Chris Murphy (@ChrisMurphyCT) November 15, 2017

Nine Senate Republicans signed a letter calling for a hearing on bump stocks after the Las Vegas attack. The nine signatories were Sens. Dean Heller (R-NV), Joni Ernst (R-IA), Johnny Isakson (R-GA), James Lankford (R-OK), Lisa Murkowski (R-AK), Tim Scott (R-SC), John Thune (R-SD), James Inhofe (R-OK), and John Cornyn (R-TX).

Of these, Cornyn emerged after the November 5 Texas church attack with an eye to gun legislation. The Washington Times reported Cornyn was one of a small number of Republicans who believe “there is room for a limited gun control debate.”

Breitbart News contacted Cornyn’s office and they said he has not been in dialogue with Sen. Murphy.

AWR Hawkins is the Second Amendment columnist for Breitbart News and host of Bullets with AWR Hawkins, a Breitbart News podcast. He is also the political analyst for Armed American Radio. Follow him on Twitter: @AWRHawkins. Reach him directly at awrhawkins@breitbart.com.