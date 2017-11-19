Pastor Saves Wife, Daughters by Shooting Suspected Home Invader in Head

A Baptist pastor in Cherokee County, Georgia, grabbed a gun and protected his wife and three daughters from an alleged home invader by shooting the suspect in the head.

The suspect survived and was rushed to the hospital.

According to CBS 47, pastor Keith Beck heard glass breaking, armed himself, and discovered 19-year-old Donavan Simmons allegedly breaking into the home. Beck shot Simmons in the head.

Neighbor: Pastor protecting wife, 3 girls, shot suspect trying to get into home: https://t.co/4l5juj8xdF Live updates starting at 4 pic.twitter.com/q32Gmirngb — WSB-TV (@wsbtv) November 16, 2017

Simmons will face charges over the incident, pastor Beck faces none.

Neighbor Bill Kennedy said, “Come to the door and she was screaming, ‘Invader in the house!’ and her two kids were still in there asleep.” Kennedy added, “I think he did the right thing, protect his family.”

