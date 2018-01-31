Helen Mirren: ‘Winchester’ Film Questions the Morality of Profiting from Manufacturing Guns

Helen Mirren’s film “Winchester” highlights the “rapid firing” allowed by repeating rifles and questions the morality of profiting from firearm manufacturers.

Mirren plays Sarah Winchester, the wife of the creator of the famous Winchester repeating rifle.

According to the Hollywood Reporter, the film adheres to lore about Sarah, depicting her in a state of gnawing concern over the paranormal presence of individuals killed with the rifles her late husband created.

Viewers see her “[ordering] constant construction on [the Winchester] home to try to confuse the ghosts she believed were haunting her.”

“[Sarah] was trying to placate the ghosts of the people who’d been killed by the Winchester rifle. She felt their deaths very strongly. She felt responsible. She felt the weight of their deaths upon them. And she was trying, in her own way, to placate their spirits,” Mirren said.

Mirren stressed that the film is not an attack on private gun ownership, but said it does raise questions about the morality of profiting from companies that manufacture guns that are privately owned.

“The issue is more putting the question mark or the weight of moral decision upon the people who make a fortune from making arms — whether they’re guns, bombs, grenades … or whatever it is,” She said. “It puts a moral decision upon the people who make huge fortunes from making and then I would say the armaments dealers in the world I would like to see it… I see it personally in a much more global way.”

