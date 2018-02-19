‘Big Bang Theory’ Star Mayim Bialik: ‘Make It Your Life’s Goal’ to Vote Out NRA-Backed Congressmen

Actress Mayim Bialik is asking people to vote against candidates supported by the NRA and use “civil disobedience” to secure more gun control.

Bialik took to social media in the wake of the Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School shooting, urging her fans and fellow celebrities to “Make it your life’s goal to support and vote for every single person who challenges a politician with NRA money behind them.”

Bialik is also urging “civil disobedience,” which she believes will result in forcing Congress to pass more gun control laws. The actress is a promoting a March 14 “National School Walkout,” which is being organized by the National Women’s March. (The National Women’s March held a July 14, 2017, march which featured armed guards walking with the women who were protesting the NRA and the presence of guns in society).

“This is not about the media and video games glorifying and encouraging violence. I mean, it is and it’s not. It’s not about toxic masculinity, although that’s something we need to discuss as well. The lack of mental health care for people in this country who need it is astounding and horrifying, but that’s not what’s causing these problems right now,” the Big Bang Theory star said in a video posted to her Facebook page. “These are all contributing factors to a larger problem, but we don’t have the ability to solve all of them all together today.”

“We are not being accurately represented by our elected leaders. How can we change that?” she asked. “We can do what Josh Gad, whose close friend lost a child in the shooting Wednesday, has vowed to do. Make it your life’s goal to support and vote for every single person who challenges a politician with NRA money behind them.”

In making this statement she overlooked the 32 innocents who were killed at Virginia Tech (April 16, 2007), when Seung-Hui Cho.

That is correct, he killed 32 people with a handgun. This goes to the larger point which is broadly ignored by gun control celebrities, namely, that the problem is not a specific type of gun but the presence of gun-free zones. When the attacker is the only one armed he has the upper hand, regardless of what type of weapon he uses.

Yet Bialak and other pro-gun control celebrities are pushing for more gun laws, as long as those laws do not include allowing teachers to be armed to defend themselves and their students.

