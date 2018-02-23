Enterprise Rent-a-Car: No More Discounts for NRA Members

Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

by AWR Hawkins23 Feb 20180

Enterprise Rent-a-Car will cease offering discounts to NRA members, it announced late Thursday afternoon.

They are one of the numerous companies against which PR campaigns have been launched to pressure separation from the NRA.

For example, Think Progress suggested there are “at least 22 corporations that the NRA says offer incentives to NRA members.”

Ed Krassenstein was more specific, listing names of some of the companies:

On February 22, Enterprise Rent-a-Car tweeted:

Earlier on February 22, First National Bank of Omaha announced it will no longer partner with the NRA to offer NRA Visa Cards to customers. The bank tweeted:

