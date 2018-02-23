Enterprise Rent-a-Car: No More Discounts for NRA Members

Enterprise Rent-a-Car will cease offering discounts to NRA members, it announced late Thursday afternoon.

They are one of the numerous companies against which PR campaigns have been launched to pressure separation from the NRA.

For example, Think Progress suggested there are “at least 22 corporations that the NRA says offer incentives to NRA members.”

Ed Krassenstein was more specific, listing names of some of the companies:

On February 22, Enterprise Rent-a-Car tweeted:

Thank you for contacting us! All three of our brands have ended the discount for NRA members. This change will be effective March 26. Thank you again for reaching out. Kind regards, Michael — EnterpriseRentACar (@enterprisecares) February 23, 2018

Earlier on February 22, First National Bank of Omaha announced it will no longer partner with the NRA to offer NRA Visa Cards to customers. The bank tweeted:

Customer feedback has caused us to review our relationship with the NRA. As a result, First National Bank of Omaha will not renew its contract with the National Rifle Association to issue the NRA Visa Card. — First National Bank (@FNBOmaha) February 22, 2018

AWR Hawkins is an award-winning Second Amendment columnist for Breitbart News, the host of the Breitbart podcast Bullets with AWR Hawkins, and the writer/curator of Down Range with AWR Hawkins, a weekly newsletter focused on all things Second Amendment, also for Breitbart News. He is the political analyst for Armed American Radio. Follow him on Twitter: @AWRHawkins. Reach him directly at awrhawkins@breitbart.com. Sign up to get Down Range at breitbart.com/downrange.