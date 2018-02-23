Former Miami Dolphins Lineman Causes School Closure with Photo of Shotgun

Los Angeles-area West Harvard-Westlake High School closed after former Miami Dolphins lineman Jonathan Martin posted a photo of pump shotgun on Instagram.

He put the hashtag #HarvardWestlake on the side of the gun.

12 Up’s Nick Brown tweeted a photo of the Instagram post, which showed Martin had captioned the photo by writing, “When you’re a bully victim and a coward, your options are suicide, or revenge:”

Former Dolphins OL Jonathan Martin with some seriously disturbing stuff on his IG story… pic.twitter.com/NaJ8a0BXze — Nick Brown (@NickyBeaster) February 23, 2018

The New York Post reports that Martin posted the photo one week after Nikolas Cruz opened fire on Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School, killing 17. Harvard-Westlake reacted to the post by announcing a school closure on both of its campuses: “Last evening, we learned of an Internet post that mentions Harvard-Westlake by name. Out of an abundance of caution, and because the safety of our students, faculty, and staff is our top priority, we made the decision to close school today. We are working closely with law enforcement and will share more information when we are able.”

Martin retired from the NFL in 2015.

