Florida House Democratic Caucus Votes Unanimously to Ensure Teachers Cannot Shoot Back if Attacked

Florida’s House Democratic Caucus voted unanimously Tuesday to ensure that teachers cannot shoot back if under attack.

All 41 members voted against allowing teachers and school staff to undergo training to be armed for self-defense.

The Tampa Bay Times reports that the House, nevertheless, voted 71-42 in favor of arming teachers.

The Florida Senate voted prior to the House, adopting a “first-in-the-nation” program that will “train as many as 10 school personnel to carry firearms in every school.” The Senate’s bill allows school districts to arm “custodians, principals, librarians and counselors,” instead of teachers, which is a move designed to win the support of Gov. Rick Scott (R), who is also fighting to ensure that teachers cannot shoot back if under attack.

Breitbart News reported on February 23 that Gov. Scott pushed firearm confiscation, an increased minimum purchase age for rifles, a bump stock ban, and “tougher background checks” in response to the shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida. He coupled this gun control push with continued, vocal opposition to arming teachers for school safety.

Scott suggested Floridians should rely on law enforcement for safety, rather than on teachers.

