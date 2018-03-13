Son Runs to Sound of Mother’s Screams, Shoots Suspect Multiple Times

An armed son in Fulton County, Georgia, ran to the sound of his mother’s screams and shot a carjacking suspect multiple times.

The incident occurred in the mother’s driveway, where Trystan Delk allegedly tried to carjack a vehicle while the son was in the house.

Fox 5 reports that the unidentified mother was getting into the car to take her grandson to the doctor when a car pulled up behind her and Delk allegedly jumped out, demanding her keys. The woman said, “I started screaming so loud that my son who was inside at the time heard me and came out to help.”

Fulton County Police said the son opened fire on Delk, striking him multiple times.

Delk managed to drive off and was captured after pulling into a fire station, where he allegedly presented himself as the victim of a shooting.

Police ascertained Delk was the alleged car jacking suspect and arrested him. He now “faces armed robbery charges.”

The unidentified mother said, “I hope he doesn’t come … because this time I’ll be waiting.”

