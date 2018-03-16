Student Suspended for Refusing to Leave Class During Gun Control Walkout

A Hilliard, Ohio, senior was suspended for refusing to leave the classroom while the March 14 gun control walkout occurred.

The student, Jacob Shoemaker, wanted to remain in class at Hilliard Davidson High School as a way to keep from being ensnared in the political debate surrounding gun ownership.

The Associated Press reports the school district suspended Shoemaker for staying in the classroom. The district explained the suspension by explaining that “it’s responsible for students’ safety and they can’t be unsupervised.”

Two protests occurred Wednesday—one in support of gun control and one against the gun control movement. Shoemaker did not want to get involved with either side.

IJR Red reports that a photo of Shoemaker’s suspension letter was published online by another student. The letter said, in part, “Student refused to follow instructions after being warned repeatedly by several administrators. Student not permitted on school property.”

