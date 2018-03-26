Rapper Who Performed at Gun Control March Arrested Last Year on Concealed Handgun Charge

Rapper Vic Mensa performed for Saturday’s student march for gun control, coined the March for Our Lives, although he was arrested last year on a concealed handgun charge.

Mensa was arrested in Beverly Hills after being found with a concealed handgun without a California concealed carry license.

On March 7, 2017, TMZ reported, “[Mensa] was stopped in Beverly Hills … for running a stop sign and having tinted windows … according to law enforcement sources. We’re told he informed cops he had a gun in his car and showed them his concealed carry permit. The problem is … cops say the permit is for another state.”

Mensa faced “felony” charges for the incident but was able to plead down to “two years probation.”

In addition to performing Saturday, Mensa called out another rapper, Killer Mike, for criticizing march participants who blindly follow the “progressive movement.” Killer Mike warned that gun control ultimately means blacks lose the guns with which they protect their freedom. Mensa responded by challenging him to a debate:

To @KillerMike : YOU DONT NEED AN AR-15. As a black man & fellow gun owner I would like to have a debate with you about your stances on gun-control. — vino valentino (@VicMensa) March 24, 2018

Killer Mike responded by saying, “We got the same publicist and u have my phone number. I ain’t dodge’n u”:

We got the same publicist and u have my phone number. I ain’t dodge’n u. 🏾‍♂️ https://t.co/OQRxBYSVSW — Killer Mike (@KillerMike) March 24, 2018

