College Senior Stands by Decision to Pose with Gun in Her Waistband

University of Tennessee, Chattanooga, senior Brenna Spencer is standing by her decision to pose with a gun in her waistband for a graduation photograph.

She indicates the laws of Tennessee allow her to carry and she might as well be photographed while doing so.

ABC News reports Spencer posed for the photograph in a “Women for Trump” shirt. She lifted the shirt above her waist to reveal a pistol tucked between her jeans and her stomach.

I don’t take normal college graduation photos… pic.twitter.com/eI1NvLFYHs — Brenna Spencer (@BrennaSpencer) April 7, 2018

“The response to the photo has been tremendous, including many negative comments,” Spencer said. “I did think that it would get a little attention but not to this degree. It was really, really surprising to see the amount of hate that I got.”

Spencer stressed that she owns numerous handguns and she carries one everywhere that law allows.

She graduates this May with a major in political science.

AWR Hawkins is an award-winning Second Amendment columnist for Breitbart News, the host of the Breitbart podcast Bullets with AWR Hawkins, and the writer/curator of Down Range with AWR Hawkins, a weekly newsletter focused on all things Second Amendment, also for Breitbart News. He is the political analyst for Armed American Radio. Follow him on Twitter: @AWRHawkins. Reach him directly at awrhawkins@breitbart.com. Sign up to get Down Range at breitbart.com/downrange.