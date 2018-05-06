Breitbart News spoke to a lone protester at the NRA convention Friday and he could not defend the continued presence of gun-free school zones.

The protester was holding a sign with #NEVERAGAIN on one side and the image of an AR-15 with the word “Indefensible” on the other.

He was standing just across the street from the main entrance to the NRA convention when we walked up and asked him what kind of gun control he would like to see enacted. He said AR-15s “should not be in civilian hands,” should not be “easily accessible.”

He said, “They are weapons that our police should have but children should never have to be afraid to go to school.”

We asked if he was aware that Texas church shooting hero Stephen Willeford stopped that attack by using an AR-15? He said he was. We asked if he was aware of the Florida resident who recently used an AR-15 to stop five home invasion suspects after they burst through the door at 4 am? He said, “There are exceptions, I’m not saying they’re not exceptions,” then he reiterated his calls an all-out ban on the firearms.

The conversion then focused on the classroom and we suggested that any gun is an “assault weapon” when brought into a gun-free school zone and pointed at defenseless teachers and students. The protester responded by suggesting students would be able to “run away” if the attacker had a revolver or pistol instead of an AR. We countered his claim by pointing out that the Sandy Hook Elementary School attacker had over 9 minutes of unarmed response to ply his bloody trade. Such a long period without armed resistance means the attacker could have killed as many people as he wanted with a 5-shot .38 revolver and a pocket full of bullets. No one could stop him.

The protester returned to calling for a ban on AR-15s and demurred at the suggestion of arming teachers for self-defense.

