California Lawmakers Push to Ban Gun Shows

California lawmakers in the Bay Area are pushing to ban gun shows from occurring in Cow Palace.

They cite the May 18 Santa Fe, Texas, school shooting as part of the impetus for their push, although the guns used in that attack were legally owned by the gunman’s father and there is no indication he purchased them at a gun show.

ABC7 reports that the location of the Cow Palace has prevented county leaders in San Francisco and San Mateo from enacting a ban. Former State Sen. Mark Leno explained, “This little spit of land straddles these two counties but is on state property if it were in either county necessary measures have been taken to ban it not unlike Marin County has banned gun shows on county owned property.”

State Sen. Scott Wiener (D-11) said, “It does not make sense to continue to have these gun shows at the Cow Palace right in the heart of our community.”

Lawmakers pushing the ban suggest an April student protest of gun shows proves the public supports ending the events.

Ironically, State Sen. Jerry Hill (D-13) supports the ban but admits that it will not prevent another Santa Fe-like attack from occurring. However, he says it will at least stop “profiting and glamorizing the retail sale of guns in our community.”

