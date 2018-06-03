Exclusive – Kris Kobach: Liberal Outrage over Replica Machine Gun in Parade Is ‘All Part of Left’s Plan to Make Guns Socially Unacceptable’

Kansas Secretary of State and gubernatorial candidate Kris Kobach is firing back at liberals who are outraged after he rode in a local parade alongside a replica machine gun.

Kobach, a staunch supporter of pro-American immigration policies, rode in the local Old Shawnee Days Parade in a Jeep wrapped in an American flag and a replica machine gun mounted atop the vehicle, as Breitbart News reported.

In a conversation with Breitbart News, Kobach said the crowd reaction at the parade was positive and cheerful, but the faux machine gun set off a tirade of liberal disgust.

Kobach said he is not apologizing and that the outrage over the replica machine gun is an attack on guns in the U.S., exclusively telling Breitbart News this is “part of the Left’s larger crusade to make guns socially unacceptable.”

“For centuries in America, most parades have featured men with guns—whether it be the color guard carrying the flag, or military equipment old and new,” Kobach told Breitbart News. “The snowflakes now want to erase this American tradition because someone might be offended.”

Leftists posted online of their outrage that Kobach would ride in the parade with the replica machine gun.

Trump loyalist and Republican gubernatorial candidate Kris Kobach doing an ISIS impression during today's parade pic.twitter.com/mDWJ83bc0l — Brandon Friedman (@BFriedmanDC) June 2, 2018

Kris Kobach, who very well could be the next governor of Kansas, thought it was a good idea to show up to a parade with a replica machine gun. The City of Shawnee put out a statement that basically says: This is not OK. https://t.co/wEOv61eihA — Colleen Nelson (@ColleenMNelson) June 2, 2018

Kansas GOP gubernatorial candidate Kris Kobach rides through parade on jeep with "replica" machine gun pointed out at crowd; city apologizes. “It was pretty shocking," said pastor in attendance. "There were audible gasps from the folks we were sitting by.” https://t.co/jQ0jy7mfTy — Catherine Rampell (@crampell) June 3, 2018

So Kris Kobach is in the Old Shawnee Days parade in a Stars and Stripes Jeep with a giant gun on the back. Kansas, be smart and don’t make this loon your governor. pic.twitter.com/TkuQumCMc6 — kcklo63 (@kcklo63) June 2, 2018

This is disgusting- Kris Kobach riding with a machine gun mounted on his vehicle in a parade in Shawnee, KS. What is this country coming to? Fuck this guy. pic.twitter.com/7PzyJo6Us1 — Corey Cassaw (@cassawcreative) June 2, 2018

So, Kris Kobach was in the Old Shawnee Days Parade this am in a Jeep with what appears to be a machine gun attached???!!! #kssos #ksleg #ksed #KSleg pic.twitter.com/m8NNCW00nX — Cindy For Kansas (@cindy4kansas) June 2, 2018

Additionally, Shawnee County, Kansas officials apologized for the replica machine gun, saying in a statement to FOX4KC:

We want to apologize for the concern and frustration involved with Mr. Kris Kobach’s parade entry at the Old Shawnee Days Parade on Saturday, June 2, 2018. [Emphasis added] In no way does this or any parade entry or float directly reflect the views and values of the City, the Old Shawnee Days Board or the Old Shawnee Days Society. [Emphasis added] Again, we apologize and understand the concern this caused. We have reached out to Mr. Kobach’s media contact in an effort to get answers. [Emphasis added] Please know that the safety of our residents is always our highest priority and we apologize if this made anyone feel unsafe or unsettled. We will be taking steps in the future to try to ensure something similar does not happen again. [Emphasis added]

Kobach is such a defender of the Second Amendment that when he learned of the recent “National Walkout Day” by pro-gun control students, he organized a pro-gun rally in Kansas, Breitbart News reported.

“I have an idea: Instead of walking out of class, why don’t you stay in class and spend that half hour studying the history of the 2nd Amendment? You might learn something,” Kobach said to a roaring crowd of about 300 Second Amendment supporters.