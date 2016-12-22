The Daily Show Suggests Christmas Gifts of Birth Control for Women

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

The Daily Show is recommending Christmas gifts of all kinds of birth control for the special woman in your life, just before the Trump administration takes over in Washington, D.C. in January.

For Christmas gifting, The Daily Show recommends an entire closet full of Plan B, a four-year supply of birth control pills – to cover an entire Trump term – or a gift-boxed IUD, which could be effective for even two Trump terms.

New York magazine tweeted about the gift suggestions as well:

This holiday season, give the women in your life the gift of reproductive rights https://t.co/04muaKpnYy — The Cut (@TheCut) December 16, 2016

Continuing the abortion lobby’s false narrative that birth control will no longer be available to women once Donald Trump is inaugurated, The Daily Show’s segment “The Gift of Reproductive Rights” features an interview with Planned Parenthood’s Dr. Raegan McDonald-Mosley. The abortion chain’s chief medical officer reports she has seen a “900 percent increase in birth control appointments, especially for IUDs,” since Trump was elected last month.

Since one of the goals of Planned Parenthood is to make women dependent on the government for “free” birth control, their advocates are fighting any suggestion that women take responsibility for their own bodies and pay for their own birth control.

In February, Planned Parenthood president Cecile Richards touted that millions of women in the United States are now able to obtain birth control for free – that is, on the American taxpayer’s dime – because of Obamacare.

“The thing that’s important to me, because it’s really part of why this election is so important,” Richards said, “as a result of the long, hard fight for the Affordable Care Act, 55 million women in America are getting birth control–and no co-pay.”

Birth control, however, can cost as little as under $10 per month when savvy women consumers who want to use artificial contraception scout out the best prices and coupons on websites such as GoodRx and WeRx.

While Planned Parenthood and its supporters insist its affiliates provide services to low-income women that can’t be received elsewhere, states that have passed laws eliminating Planned Parenthood’s taxpayer funding have redirected it to federally qualified healthcare centers (FQHCs) that actually provide more comprehensive services. Nationally, there are 13,000 FQHCs – a figure that outnumbers Planned Parenthood facilities by 20 to 1.

Despite the overwhelming number of FQHCs, however, the Obama administration says that by redirecting funding away from Planned Parenthood, the states “have interfered with” low-income individuals’ ability to access federal assistance quickly.