Center for Medical Progress Video Investigation — Planned Parenthood Abortionist: ‘Pay Attention to Who’s in the Room’ When Verifying Signs of Life

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

A new video released by Center for Medical Progress (CMP) reveals a former Planned Parenthood abortionist allegedly discussing how she performs elective abortions on healthy unborn babies up to 24 weeks of pregnancy, and the situation she encounters if a baby is aborted showing some signs of life.

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

Dr. DeShawn Taylor was a longtime abortion provider at Planned Parenthood Los Angeles and was previously a medical director at Planned Parenthood of Arizona. Taylor is introduced to the CMP undercover journalists in the video by Dr. Deborah Nucatola, the Planned Parenthood chief medical officer who was heard in the now famous initial CMP video in which she was allegedly heard discussing the sale of aborted baby body parts while eating a salad and drinking wine at lunch.

In the latest CMP video, Taylor is heard explaining to the journalists that Nucatola trained her.

During a reception at a Planned Parenthood conference, Taylor describes to CMP’s undercover journalists–posing as buyers from a biomedical company–how she delivers intact fetuses during late-term abortions. In the video, a CMP journalist indicates that intact bodies will allow for the harvesting of organs and body parts that are more valuable for scientific research.

At one point in the footage, the abortionist explains the difficulties abortionists encounter when a baby comes through the procedure with signs of life: “In Arizona, if the fetus comes out with any signs of life, we’re supposed to transport it. To the hospital.”

When asked if there is “any standard procedure for verifying signs of life?” Taylor responds by saying, “The key is, you need to pay attention to who’s in the room, right?”

Taylor chuckles and says, “It’s a mess. It’s a mess.”

She goes on to say, “Arizona is so conservative, I just don’t even want to send a full fetus to, for cremation or any of that.”

The abortionist explains to the undercover journalists that she performs Dilation & Evacuation (D&E), also known as dismemberment abortions, and takes into consideration the feelings of her staff members who might be upset at the sight of a whole baby coming out during an abortion. “Part of the issue is, it’s not a matter of how I feel about it coming out intact,” she says, “but I got to worry about my staff, and people’s feelings about it coming out looking like a baby.”

She also tells the journalists that those handling fetal death certificates in the state refer to the fetus as a “baby,” and appears to say that she finds it “creepy” when fetal remains are repeatedly referred to as “babies:” “We have the people who do our paperwork for the fetal death certificates. They email us calling them ‘babies.’ Baby this, baby that, baby so-and-so. And I’m like, that’s creepy!”

Also in the footage released by CMP, the abortionist says that using digoxin (referred to as “dig”) as a feticidal agent makes the procedure less physically strenuous for her. “My biceps appreciate it when the dig works,” she says. “I remember when I was a Fellow and I was training,” she continues, “I was like, oh, I have to hit the gym for this.”

CMP project lead David Daleiden released the following statement about this investigation:

This footage shows a longtime Planned Parenthood abortion doctor willing to sell baby parts for profit, use criminal abortion methods to get more intact body parts, and even cover up infanticide. This doctor was trained by Planned Parenthood’s senior director of medical services, and encouraged by her to participate in the fetal body parts market. This footage is just a preview of the damning and incriminating admissions of Planned Parenthood leaders on our further unreleased tapes, being censored by an unconstitutional gag order from a federal judge in San Francisco.

In the summer of 2015, Daleiden began the release of his video series that led to the allegations that Planned Parenthood and its counterparts in the biotech field have participated in the sale of the body parts of aborted babies for a profit.

Following a year of congressional investigation, the Senate Judiciary Committee and the House Select Investigative Panel referred Planned Parenthood Federation of America, several of the largest Planned Parenthood affiliates in the country, and three of their business associates in the fetal tissue procurement industry to the FBI and U.S. Department of Justice for criminal prosecution.

“The only difference between Planned Parenthood’s barbaric abortion business, and that of the notorious Dr. Kermit Gosnell, is that Gosnell was not so careful as to ‘pay attention to who’s in the room,’” Daleiden says. “Elected officials must stop forcing taxpayers to subsidize Planned Parenthood’s criminal abortion business, and the Department of Justice must immediately open a full investigation and prosecute Planned Parenthood to the fullest extent of the law.”