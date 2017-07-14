Planned Parenthood President Announces ‘Inspirational’ Memoir

The president of the nation’s largest abortion provider is writing an “inspirational” memoir, says Touchstone of Simon & Shuster.

Planned Parenthood president Cecile Richards’s book about her life and experiences as a labor organizer and abortion rights advocate is due out next spring, reports the Associated Press.

Some news: I'm writing a book! Looking forward to sharing what I've learned from years of activism & troublemaking. pic.twitter.com/vRtbxhz6pL — Cecile Richards (@CecileRichards) July 13, 2017

Richards herself announced the book in a statement:

I’m excited to share my story, and the lessons I’ve learned over the years from making trouble and organizing for change. In a moment when so much of the progress generations have fought for is on the line, we are witnessing the most exciting outpouring of grassroots organizing many of us have ever seen. Now is not the time to wait for instruction — it’s time to get to work, and be bolder and braver than ever before.

Leftwing media are plugging Richards and Planned Parenthood as it stands to lose its taxpayer funding following years of scandals, including recent allegations the abortion vendor profits from the sale of body parts of babies aborted in its clinics.

This week People referred to Richards as “Planned Parenthood’s Wonder Woman,” claiming she is “fighting to save health care for millions” while she also “makes a mean cherry pie.”

Though Richards continues to advertise Planned Parenthood as a “women’s health” organization, its latest annual report shows that its number of abortions performed, its profits, and its government funding have all increased over the past year, just as many of its non-abortion services – such as contraception and prenatal care – have dropped.

During 2015-2016, the organization performed 328,348 abortions and received $554.6 million in taxpayer funds.