Planned Parenthood’s Cecile Richards Aborts Leadership Role

Cecile Richards, the president of abortion provider Planned Parenthood, is stepping down after 12 years at the helm, BuzzFeed has revealed.

“Cecile plans to discuss 2018 and the next steps for Planned Parenthood’s future at the upcoming board meeting,” a Planned Parenthood official said in a statement.

As president, Richards greatly increased the organization’s level of fundraising and forged close links with the Democratic Party. Richards also served as a communications adviser on Hillary Clinton’s unsuccessful presidential campaign.

Under her leadership, the organization was also repeatedly hit with allegations of disturbing practices, which include the sale of aborted body parts, celebratory parties for meeting abortion targets, and specifically encouraging black women to have abortions.

Richards is currently writing an “inspirational” memoir, titled Make Trouble, scheduled for release in April.

Planned Parenthood remains the nation’s largest provider of abortions. According to the pro-life organization American Life League (ALL), the organization operates nearly half (48.8 percent) of the abortion facilities in the United States.

However, the organization now faces major challenges with President Donald Trump, who has governed as a pro-life leader. Last January, Trump reinstated the “Mexico City Policy,” banning NGOs that receive U.S. aid from performing and promoting abortion overseas and also appointed pro-life Justice Neil Gorsuch to the Supreme Court.

Meanwhile, Congress has also advanced numerous pieces of legislation to roll back taxpayer funding protections for Planned Parenthood and protect the rights of the unborn.

Follow Ben Kew on Facebook, on Twitter at @ben_kew, or email him at bkew@breitbart.com.