Planned Parenthood Awards #MeToo Founder Its Highest ‘Media Excellence Award’

Planned Parenthood awarded the founder of the #MeToo movement its highest “media excellence” honor this week.

Tarana Burke – listed as a “social activist and founder of the ‘Me Too’ social movement and senior director at Girls for Gender Equity” – was praised by the abortion giant for her “groundbreaking work.”

The highest honor of the evening goes to @TaranaBurke — activist and founder of the #MeToo movement & Sr. Director at @GGENYC— for her groundbreaking work. #MEA2018 — Planned Parenthood (@PPFA) January 23, 2018

“I’m beyond humbled and grateful that Planned Parenthood would acknowledge me and my work in this way,” Burke said, according to a press release. “I’ve never really considered myself a media maker, but I am and will always be someone who is committed to using the power of storytelling to humanize and give voice to those who have been silenced.”

Planned Parenthood hosted its annual Media Excellence Awards Tuesday evening in New York City, bestowing accolades upon leftwing journalists who push the organization’s abortion agenda. The award ceremony was hosted by Sasheer Zamata of Saturday Night Live.

“At a time when hard-working members of the media have been facing constant attacks from this administration, we are thrilled to honor this select group of fearless journalists and activists for their consistently honest, brave, and accurate reporting on sexual and reproductive health,” Cecile Richards, president of Planned Parenthood, said.

“The stories they told over the past year are more important than ever,” she added. “They have empowered, educated, and amplified the voices of those who need to be heard — stories of women, communities of color, LGBTQ people, and immigrants. We are proud to honor them for their incredible work.”

Congratulations, @voguemagazine: For your commitment to repro health & rights in a time of constant attacks. Our favs? The Editor’s Note in the July '17 issue & the profile highlighting our patients, staff, volunteers & @CecileRichards (https://t.co/BOEwpm5632). w/@michelleruiz — Planned Parenthood (@PPFA) January 23, 2018

Planned Parenthood says this year’s highlights covered by the journalists included “abortion stigma, barriers faced by young immigrant women needing an abortion, access to health care for transgender people, and women’s reproductive rights here and abroad.”

The organization – which performed over 320,000 abortions last year – praised writers who have emphasized its efforts to join with other leftwing causes during the past year. Planned Parenthood, for example, has worked with the ACLU and other abortion lobby members to fight to obtain abortions for illegal immigrant teens. Additionally, the organization boasts that it now offers transgender treatments in 17 states.

Planned Parenthood, which appears particularly threatened by the rise of pro-life pregnancy centers that assist women with unplanned pregnancies in practical ways, also offered a media award to Lauren Evans, who writes for the Village Voice. Evans’ piece titled “New Law Hasn’t Stopped Anti-Abortion ‘Pregnancy Centers’ From Misleading Women” earned her praise from the abortion business for “exploring how crisis pregnancy centers spread misconceptions and misinformation about abortion” and “deter women from making their own reproductive choices.”

“The basic foundation of the pro-life movement is the pregnancy care and maternity home movements,” Jeanne Mancini, president of the March for Life, told Breitbart News. “They have been serving women from even before Roe v. Wade – longer than 50 years – providing shelter to women facing unexpected pregnancies, and they’re primarily volunteer-staffed. They provide free resources to women, whether it’s parenting classes, diapers, formula, etc., and they are the backbone of the pro-life movement.”

Congratulations,@LaurenFaceEvans: For your @villagevoice piece that explored how misconceptions & misinformation about abortion spread by crisis pregnancy centers are used to deter women from making their own reproductive health choices: https://t.co/eFxmRHxjoo #MEA2018 — Planned Parenthood (@PPFA) January 23, 2018

Planned Parenthood’s 2018 media award recipients also include: Bustle, Refinery29, Essence.com, Danielle Campoamor of Romper, Tina Vasquez of Rewire, Francesca Fiorentini of National Geographic Explorer and Al Jazeera, and Vogue Magazine.

Last year, Planned Parenthood boosted its profits by $21 million – 27 percent – from the prior year as the group also took in nearly $544 million in taxpayer funding.

The U.S. Department of Justice recently launched a formal investigation into Planned Parenthood over its alleged sale of the body parts of babies aborted in its clinics for a profit.