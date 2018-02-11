FBI’s Lisa Page to Peter Strzok: ‘I Truly Hate’ Pro-Lifers

Text messages released this week between disgraced FBI attorney Lisa Page and agent Peter Strzok, show Page saying, “I truly hate” pro-lifers and the two discussing shutting down the 2016 March for Life on the national mall.

‘I truly hate these people’: Disgraced FBI agents trashed pro-lifers, wanted to stop March for Life | News | LifeSite https://t.co/dYBbjcP0fl — Operation Rescue (@operationrescue) February 9, 2018

As LifeSiteNews reports, a transcript of the conversation on January 22, 2016 – the day of the March for Life – reveals the conversation between the two:

Strzok: “F*cking marchers making traffic problems.” Page: “Yeah, some extremely offensive video screens set up in front of district. I truly hate these people. No support for the woman who actually has to spend the rest of her life rearing this child, but we care about ‘life.’ Assholes.” Strzok: “And literally I’m the last car thru 4 lights as they shut down Pennsylvania Ave. Hey, I have an idea! Snow emergency, cancel the permit.”

Page and Strzok – both married – were reportedly carrying on an affair.

“It’s not surprising that these people would hate pro-lifers so much that they would want to abuse their authority to cancel the March for Life,” Operation Rescue President Tony Newman told LifeSiteNews. “Given their extreme political bias against those who hold pro-life views, one can only expect them to stoop to criminal conduct.”

As Breitbart News reported, Rep. Jim Jordan (R-OH) said the latest batch of text messages between Page and Strzok, who were involved in the investigations into allegations President Donald Trump aided Russian “collusion” in his election and Hillary Clinton’s email scandal, reveal FBI views of Trump were more than just biased, they actually show “animus” toward the president.

Trump has been hailed by national pro-life leaders as “the most pro-life president in modern history.”

While on the campaign trail in 2016, Trump promised his pro-life base he would fulfill four promises:

Nominating pro-life justices to the U.S. Supreme Court

Signing into law the Pain-Capable Unborn Child Protection Act, which would end painful late-term abortions nationwide

Defunding Planned Parenthood as long as they continue to perform abortions and reallocating their funding to community health centers that provide comprehensive health care for women

Making the Hyde Amendment permanent law to protect taxpayers from having to pay for abortions

Father Frank Pavone, national director of Priests for Life, a member of Trump’s Catholic Advisory Group, told Breitbart News the president’s team has followed through with its promise that Trump “would do everything that past pro-life presidents have done, ‘and more,’” and is on course to “put America back on the solid foundation of her founding principles.”