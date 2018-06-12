ACLU Honors Cecile Richards with Lifetime Achievement Award

The American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU) honored former Planned Parenthood CEO Cecile Richards with a lifetime achievement award Monday in Washington, DC.

Upon accepting her award, Richards said, “Leadership in America is coming from high school students, from Dreamers, from teachers, teachers striking on behalf of their students all across this country.”

“Leadership is coming from everyone who’s fighting for a country where we lift everyone up and no one falls through the cracks and you better believe leadership is coming from millions of women in this country, the most potent political force in America,” she added.

Richards, who presided over America’s largest abortion provider for 12 years, also cheered for Black Lives Matter which, she said, is demanding that “mass incarceration is no longer used as a weapon to destroy and disenfranchise communities of color in this country.”

Planned Parenthood, however, was founded by eugenicist Margaret Sanger, whose Negro Project worked to bring birth control to blacks in order to reduce their population. Sanger said the black population, and others such as the disabled, were “unfit.”

In America today, the percentage of abortions performed on black babies is 36 percent, even though blacks represent just 12 percent of the population.

Former Planned Parenthood clinic director Abby Johnson, president of And Then There Were None – a ministry that helps abortion workers leave their jobs – said while Richards was honored for “keeping families together,” her former organization served to tear them apart.

“Abortion tears families apart, irreparably separating mother from child, father from baby, and compels Planned Parenthood employees to work long hours under stressful conditions, taking them away from their families,” Johnson, the author of Unplanned, said in a statement sent to Breitbart News.

“I was even dissuaded from starting my own family when I worked at Planned Parenthood for fears it would take me away from my job,” she continued.

Planned Parenthood’s most recent annual report shows that it continues to perform over 320,000 abortions per year while offering no mammograms and minimal prenatal services to pregnant women.

The report also revealed Planned Parenthood boosted its profits by $21 million – 27 percent – from last year as the group also took in nearly $544 million in taxpayer funding.

“Abortions skyrocketed while cancer screenings and prenatal care plummeted under Ms. Richards’ leadership and the organization became a political force, not a healthcare provider,” Johnson observed. “It’s not surprising the ACLU gave this award to Ms. Richards as they are longtime partners of Planned Parenthood, going to court to protect the abortion giant’s key money maker: access to abortion for any reason at any point.”

“It’s my hope that Cecile Richards comes to realize the destruction Planned Parenthood has done to this nation and her part in it and turns away from the abortion industry,” she said.