58th Presidential Inauguration to be Celebrated over Five Days

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

The 58th Presidential Inauguration will be celebrated over the span of five days, from Tuesday Jan. 17 through Saturday Jan. 21, with various events open to the public.

“The official portion of the inaugural will begin with the President-elect and Vice President-elect laying a wreath at Arlington National Cemetery, continue with a welcome concert on Thursday, January 19th, and end with the National Prayer Service on Saturday, January 21st. The inaugural will carry the message of President-elect Trump’s historic campaign, ‘Make America Great Again!'” reads a press release from the Presidential Inaugural Committee (PIC) on Wednesday.

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

“President-elect Trump is committed to unifying our country as we once again celebrate the foundation of our American system and the peaceful transfer of power,” PIC Chairman Tom Barrack states in the press release. “The 2017 inaugural celebrations will reflect President-elect Trump’s eagerness to get to work in order to make our country safer and stronger.”

Republican National Committee (RNC) Chief Strategist and Communications Director Sean Spicer briefed the press on the schedule:

The committee had an extensive schedule of inaugural events to be held over a five day span staring on Tuesday prior to the inauguration, including several dinners honoring the President-elect, Vice President-elect, cabinet secretaries and a concert celebrating the American people, the swearing in, the inaugural parade, two ninuagural balls and a ball saluting our armed forces and first responders.

The swearing in ceremony will take place Friday Jan. 20 at the United States Capitol. Trump will attend two Inaugural balls in addition to the armed forces ball.

“On Saturday, the President and the Vice President-elect, by that time the President and the Vice President, will attend a national prayer breakfast at the Washington National Cathedral,” Spicer added.

There are various events open to the public. Tickets are available through the Presidential Inaugural Committee’s website.