Arrest Made in Burning of Black Mississippi Church: Black Suspect Arrested

Hopewell Missionary Baptist Church in Greenville was burned on November 1st, and the words “Vote Trump” were spray-painted on the outside of it. On December 21 the Mississippi Department of Public Safety made an arrest in the arson case and the suspect is black.

The suspect–Andrew McClinton–is from Leland, Mississippi.

WREG posted news of the arrest to Facebook:

According to the Associated Press, fire chief Ruben Brown said “the sanctuary of Hopewell M.B Church sustained heavy damage in the fire, while the kitchen and pastor’s office received water and smoke damage.” Congregants of Hopewell M.B. began to worship at First Baptist Baptist Church of Greenville after the first of November. Whereas Hopewell M.B. is a black congregation, First Baptist is predominantly white.

