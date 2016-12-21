Boeing CEO Meets with Donald Trump: Promises to Deliver a Cheaper Air Force One

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

President-elect Donald Trump met with Boeing CEO Dennis Muilenburg and discussed ideas to make the Air Force One program more affordable. The pair met Wednesday afternoon at Trump’s Mar-a-Lago Florida estate.

Speaking to reporters after the meeting, Muilenburg called the meeting a “good, open discussion” that was “very productive.”

Muilenburg revealed they specifically spoke about the estimated $4 billion Air Force One program that Donald Trump specifically criticized earlier in December.

“We’re going to get it done for less than that, and we’re committed to working together to make sure that happens,” he said. “And I was able to give the President-elect my personal commitment on behalf of the Boeing Company.”

He did not reveal a timeline for the new Air Force One, but signaled he was eager to get it started.

“We’re all focused on the same thing here, we’re going to make sure that we give our war fighters the best capability in the world and that we do it in a way that is affordable for our taxpayers,” Muilenburg said.

He also praised Trump’s business sense while trying to strike a better deal with the American people.

“It was a terrific conversation. Got a lot of respect for him,” he said. “He’s a good man. And he’s doing the right thing.”

Later in the afternoon, Trump again appeared before reporters to discuss his meeting with Boeing’s CEO and a second meeting with Lockheed Martin CEO Marillyn Hewson.

“I think we’re looking to cut a tremendous amount of money off the program,” he said regarding his Boeing meeting.

When asked about any cost concessions with the F-35 program, he was less celebratory.

“We’re just beginning, it’s a dance,” he said. “It’s a little bit of a dance. But we’re going to get the costs down and we’re going to get it done beautifully.”