Kellyanne Conway: Bill Clinton’s Rape Accusers Altered Hillary Clinton Debate

President-elect Donald Trump’s campaign manager Kellyanne Conway says Hillary Clinton’s performance at the second debate was changed when the Trump campaign held a press conference with Bill Clinton’s rape accusers.

“I thought Hillary Clinton’s performance at that debate was a little bit halting. Maybe part of it was the press conference that Donald Trump had before the debate with Paula Jones and Kathleen Willey and Juanita Broaddrick and, certainly, Kathy Shelton, which is in a category by herself,” she explained to Fox News host Bill Hemmer in a podcast interview.

When Hemmer asked if she thinks the press conference altered Clinton’s debate performance, Conway replied, “I know it did … listen, this is somebody who’s very scripted and when you’re scripted and you’re running against the most unscripted X-factor to ever explode onto the political scene, at least in our lifetimes, Bill, then you’re going to get ham-hit. It’s like not in the script.”

Conway asserted that the move caught the Clinton team by surprise.

“You know, a robot only has so many microchips in its database and that one wasn’t in there,” she said.

Conway praised Trump for his performance in all of the debates, particularly his answer on abortion in the third debate.

“I have been working on that messaging for 20 years, and couldn’t get the most pro-life people you’ve ever met [to deliver it],” she said.