Report: Virginia Gov. Terry McAuliffe Urged Khizr Khan to Run for Office

Democratic Virginia Gov. Terry McAuliffe wants Muslim Gold Star father Khizr Khan to run for office, Khan tells Britain’s Guardian.

Khan said that a run for office “would limit him,” the Guardian reports. Reached by Breitbart News, McAuliffe’s communications director said he would decline to comment on a private conversation, but called Khan a “great Virginian” and thanked him for his and his son’s service.

Khan arrived on the national stage during the Democratic National Convention in August, when he held up a copy of the U.S. Constitution and called Donald Trump “ignorant.” Khan’s son, Army captain Humayun Khan, was killed by a suicide bomber in Iraq in 2004 and awarded the Purple Heart and the Bronze Star Medal. Trump “sacrificed nothing and no one,” Khan said at the time.

Khan has written positively about sharia law. Other laws “must always be subordinated” to Islam’s, he wrote while living in Saudi Arabia in 1983. He also made money representing wealthy foreign clients trying to secure U.S. visas for themselves and their families, in a program critics say is “riddled” with fraud.

On Dec. 16, Khan appeared at a banquet hosted by The Council on American-Islamic Relations (CAIR) as the featured speaker. The United Arab Emirates has declared CAIR a terrorist organization, and the group was named as an unindicted co-conspirator in a Hamas-funding operation by federal prosecutors.