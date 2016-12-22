Harry Reid Calls DNC ‘Worthless’ Under Debbie Wasserman Schultz

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

Outgoing Senate Minority Leader Harry Reid took a dig at the Democratic National Committee (DNC), calling it a “worthless” organization that does not sufficiently help the state parties.

“I believe one of the failures of [the] Democratic Party has been the Democratic National Committee, the DNC, has been worthless,” Reid told Nevada Public Radio.

“They do nothing to help state parties. That should be the main goal they have. I developed everything in Nevada on my own. Their help was relatively meaningless.”

In an apparent jab at Rep. Debbie Wasserman Schultz (D-FL), Reid said he hopes the DNC picks a “full time” chair.

Wasserman Schultz resigned her position as head of the DNC after leaked emails showed that Democratic Party staffers conspired together to help Hillary Clinton in the primaries at the expense of Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT).

“We need a full time DNC chair and what they should do — they can take my model if they want — it’s not rocket science. It doesn’t take a lot of brain power to figure out what needs to be done,” Reid said. “They should take a few states every election cycle, maybe three maybe four, and help them develop the infrastructure for good state party organization.”

The two front runners for the DNC chairmanship are Rep. Keith Ellison (D-MN), who says he would resign from Congress if elected, and outgoing Labor Secretary Thomas Perez, the Hill reported.