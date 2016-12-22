Skip to content

Obama Administration Scraps Entry-Exit Tracking System for Migrants from Muslim Countries

by Breitbart News22 Dec 20160

WASHINGTON (AP)—The Obama administration is officially ending a post-9/11 era registration system for immigrant men from mostly Muslim countries.

The decision to scrap the National Security Entry-Exit Registration System comes amid growing international terror fears and President-elect Donald Trump’s suggestions that he could ban Muslim immigrants from the United States.

Trump said Wednesday, “You know my plans.”

The NSEERS program was widely derided by civil libertarians as an effort to profile people based on race and religion.

The administration hasn’t been using the program since 2011.


