Team Trump: ‘Fake News’ That Gen Flynn Met With Austrian Freedom Party Leader

Retired United States Army lieutenant general Michael T. Flynn introduces Republican Presidential nominee Donald J. Trump before he delivered a speech at The Union League of Philadelphia on September 7, 2016 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. Trump spoke about his plans to build up the military if elected. Recent national polls show the presidential race is tightening with two months until the election. (Photo by
Mark Makela/Getty Images

by Charlie Spiering22 Dec 20160

A spokesman for President-elect Donald Trump’s transition team denies reports that Trump’s national security adviser General Michael Flynn had met with leaders of the Austrian Freedom Party.

“I wanted to also make sure we’re clear on one point with regard to General Flynn, there was some fake news out there regarding General Flynn and that he supposedly met with an Austrian politician,” Trump transition team spokesman Jason Miller said in a call with reporters.

Heinz-Christian Strache, the leader of the Austrian far-right Freedom Party, announced on Facebook that he had visited with Flynn at Trump Tower, prompting reports from the New York Times and other news outlets that the meeting had occurred. Several other outlets raised the alarm that the Austrian Freedom Party had Nazi sympathies and was founded by an former Nazi officer.

“The fact of the matter is that General Flynn has never spoken with or met the Austrian politician in question and General Flynn strongly disavows groups with such attitudes and viewpoints,” Miller said.


