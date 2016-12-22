Team Trump Promises ‘Much More To Come’ on Entry-Exit Registration System in First 100 Days

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

President-elect Donald Trump is planning executive actions and proposed legislation on border security in the first 100 days, according to a transition team official.

Answering a question from Breitbart News on a conference call with reporters, Trump transition team spokesman Jason Miller reacted to the news that the Obama administration had scrapped the National Security Entry-Exit Registration System.

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

Miller indicated that there would “much more to come” in response to the decision, as Trump finished making appointments in the necessary areas of government dealing with border security and immigration.

“The national policy team and the incoming cabinet and administration members are spending a lot of time reviewing potential executive order actions, working through a 100-day plan for particular pieces of legislation that will be coming up,” he said.

Stopping radical Islamic terrorists from entering the country were of “paramount importance” for the president-elect, Miller said, and said more details about Trump’s proposed actions would be revealed as the inauguration approached.

The NSEERS post 9/11 program required registration and fingerprinting of Arab and Muslim immigrants from the United States, although according to the Associated Press, hadn’t been used by the Obama administration since 2011.