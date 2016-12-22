Donald Trump corrected former House Speaker Newt Gingrich after he said on television that the President-elect was no longer interested in draining the swamp.
Trump wrote on Twitter:
Someone incorrectly stated that the phrase "DRAIN THE SWAMP" was no longer being used by me. Actually, we will always be trying to DTS.
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 22, 2016
In a video he posted on Twitter, Gingrich quickly apologized for “mischaracterizing” Trump’s position.
“I want to report that I made a big boo-boo,” a humbled Gingrich responded in a Twitter video, revealing that he spoke to Trump after his comment.
“I want all of you to know I goofed. Draining the swamp is in,” Gingrich responded. “The alligators should be worried”:
I goofed. Draining the swamp is in, @realDonaldTrump is going to do it, and the alligators should be worried. #DTS https://t.co/nCHs61gpve pic.twitter.com/OCO7eaSKvk
— Newt Gingrich (@newtgingrich) December 22, 2016
