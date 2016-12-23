The Democrats Are Officially the Anti-Israel Party

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

With President Barack Obama’s abstention at the United Nations Security Council on Friday, the Democratic Party is now an anti-Israel party.

There can be no possible pretense at bipartisanship any longer. Freed, as he told then-Russian President Dmitry Medvedev in 2012, to have more “flexibility,” with no more elections in sight, lame-duck Obama and UN Ambassador Samantha Power expressed their true colors by reversing decades of U.S. policy and allowing a profoundly anti-Israel resolution to pass.

There were some Democrats who objected. Incoming Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) called the Obama administration’s failure to veto the resolution “extremely frustrating, disappointing and confounding.” Then again, Schumer opposed the Iran nuclear deal last year in word, only to allow let it stand in deed. Other Democrats, such as Sen. Dianne Feinsten (D-CA), supported Obama’s decision to allow the Palestinian-backed resolution declaring Israeli settlements illegal.

Feinstein’s case, articulated in a press statement, is worth noting, because it is the administration’s ideological line:

President Obama’s refusal to veto today’s UN Security Council resolution condemning Israeli settlements sends a strong message that the United States still supports a two-state solution. Ending settlement activity in the West Bank and East Jerusalem is an absolute necessity if we’re ever to achieve a lasting peace between Israel and the Palestinians.

First of all, settlements are not the obstacle to peace. If they were, Palestinians would not have launched rockets at Israelis and dug terror tunnels after Israel pulled all of its settlers out of Gaza in 2005.

Second, the Israeli government of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu bowed to American pressure several years ago an adopted a “settlement freeze,” but Palestinians still rejected negotiations.

Third, the UN resolution does not encourage a two-state solution: if anything, it encourages Palestinians to believe they will get rid of Israel, because it recognizes no legitimate Israeli presence east of the 1949 armistice line — not even in the Old City of Jerusalem, and not even in the ancient Jewish city of Hebron, already protected by an agreement.

Notably, Feinstein’s statement makes no mention whatsoever of Palestinian terrorism, incitement, and rejection. And she represents the mainstream of her party, not the fringe of potential Democratic National Committee chair Rep. Keith Ellison.

The White House’s Ben Rhodes — errand boy for Obama on every single one of his failed foreign policies, from Benghazi to Iran to Cuba — told the Jerusalem Post that it was necessary to allow the UN Security Council resolution to pass because the administration had “tried everything” to bring about peace. Everything — except pressure the Palestinians, of course. When the new Republican Congress wanted to cut funding to the Palestinian Authority over its support for terror and incitement, President Obama exercised a waiver and made sure the funds went through. And that is just one of countless examples.

Time and again, when pro-Israel activists wanted to pressure the Obama administration, they were told by leaders of the American Jewish establishment that they should not make Israel a partisan issue. Well, now it is one — irreversibly. The Democrats stand with Palestinian terrorists, and the dictators of the UN. The Republicans stand with Israel. End of story.

Joel B. Pollak is Senior Editor-at-Large at Breitbart News. He was named one of the “most influential” people in news media in 2016. His new book, See No Evil: 19 Hard Truths the Left Can’t Handle, is available from Regnery through Amazon. Follow him on Twitter at @joelpollak.