Donald Trump Floats Boeing Proposal to Counter Lockheed Martin’s F-35

: Image has been received by U.S. Military prior to transmission) In this image released by the U.S. Navy courtesy of Lockheed Martin, the U.S. Navy variant of the F-35 Joint Strike Fighter, the F-35C, conducts a test flight February 11, 2011 over the Chesapeake Bay. Lt. Cmdr. Eric 'Magic' Buus flew the F-35C for two hours, checking instruments that will measure structural loads on the airframe during flight maneuvers. The F-35C is distinct from the F-35A and F-35B variants with larger wing surfaces and reinforced landing gear for greater control when operating in the demanding carrier take-off and landing environment.
U.S. Navy/courtesy Lockheed Martin via Getty Images

by Charlie Spiering23 Dec 20160

Lockheed Martin CEO Marillyn Hewson is seeing what Donald Trump may be prepared to do to get military procurement costs down.

“Based on the tremendous cost and cost overruns of the Lockheed Martin F-35, I have asked Boeing to price-out a comparable F-18 Super Hornet!” Trump writes on Twitter.

Earlier in the week, Trump met with Hewson. “We’re just beginning, it’s a dance,” Trump told reporters after that meeting.

The latest tweet sent Lockheed shares into a tailspin. According to CNBC, they fell about two percent, losing an estimated $1.2 billion of market value.

Earlier this month, Trump targeted the company because of the sky-high costs of the program.

“The F-35 program and cost is out of control,” Trump wrote on Twitter about Lockheed Martin’s program.

It has an estimated cost of $1.45 trillion over the next 50 years. In 2009, the cost of the program was estimated at $900 million.


