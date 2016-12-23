National Abortion Federation Posts ‘Holiday Hotline’ to Answer Abortion Questions

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

The National Abortion Federation (NAF) is posting its “hotline” hours to “answer any questions you may have about abortion, unintended pregnancy, or related issues” during the holidays.

The organization of abortion providers tweeted its schedule for its “Hotline Holiday Hours”:

NAF Hotline Holiday Hours:

12/23 8-5

12/24 9-1

12/25 CLOSED

12/26 CLOSED

12/31 9-5

1/1 CLOSED

1/2 CLOSED

More info: https://t.co/a62Yk76hJn — NAF (@NatAbortionFed) December 21, 2016

NAF president Vicki Saporta said threats against abortion providers have increased since Donald Trump was elected the next president of the United States.

“I think it’s become more acceptable to espouse threats,” she said, reports CNBC. “You have a president-elect who is leading the way.”

“You can’t whip up a firestorm of hate and not think it has any consequences,” she added.

Saporta said threats to abortionists have traditionally been reported to the U.S. Department of Justice’s Task Force on Violence Against Health Care Providers. She says, however, that if Sen. Jeff Sessions becomes the U.S. Attorney General, she can’t be certain whether this avenue can be relied upon for assistance.

“We are concerned if we have an AG who thinks Operation Rescue is a legitimate organization and takes cues from them versus understanding that the law is the law and it needs to be enforced,” Saporta said.

However, Troy Newman, president of pro-life organization Operation Rescue, responded, “Planned Parenthood’s days of running amok over the laws of the land are nearly over.”

“A new sheriff is coming to town and the era of old corrupt politicians who have shielded Planned Parenthood from the consequences of their illegal behavior is about to come to an end,” he added.