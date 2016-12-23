Skip to content

Senator Rand Paul’s 2016 Festivus Twitter Storm

Rand Paul Festivus Grievances

by Warner Todd Huston23 Dec 2016Washington D.C.0

Kentucky Senator Rand Paul delivered his first gift of the holiday season with a Twitter storm of Festivus Tweets, including the “airing of grievances,” and it’s the best thing you’ll see from Washington all day.

The Kentucky Republican and one-time GOP candidate for president started out wishing fans a happy Fetivus.

Then came some jabs, jokes, and ribbing for Washingtonians and the media…

And then came the traditional airing of grievances featuring some of the worst waste and abuse in D.C. …

Paul also wanted to remind everyone that Washington needs some fun once in a while.

But another Festivus tradition is the showing of “Feats of Strength”:

The Senator then resumed with the light-hearted jabs and jokes on his colleagues:

But if al this Festivus stuff makes you raise an eyebrow, the Senator also had a Christmas message, too:

Merry Christmas and a happy Festivus from Senator Rand Paul, America.

Follow Warner Todd Huston on Twitter @warnerthuston or email the author at igcolonel@hotmail.com.


