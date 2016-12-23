Trump Team Responds to Carl Paladino’s ‘Reprehensible’ Comments about Obamas

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

President-elect Donald Trump’s transition team responded to Carl Paladino’s racist remarks that he allegedly made about President Obama and First Lady Michelle Obama to ArtVoice, a New York publication, saying that in 2017 he would like President Obama to die, and Michelle Obama to “return to being a male and let loose in the outback of Zimbabwe where she lives comfortably in a cave with Maxie, the gorilla.”

“Carl’s comments are absolutely reprehensible, and they serve no place in our public discourse,” stated Jessica Ditto, who is part of the press team working Trump’s transition.

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

Paladino previously helped with Trump’s New York campaign.

ArtVoice asked the following four questions to several people, including Paladino, a businessman and political activist.

THE QUESTIONS WE POSED: 1. What would you most like to happen in 2017?

2. What would you like to see go away in 2017?

3. Who would you like to see run for mayor of Buffalo in next year’s election?

4. Should the new $50 million Amtrak station be at Central Terminal or Canal Side?

ArtVoice documented Paladino’s responses in the order of the questions asked:

1. Obama catches mad cow disease after being caught having relations with a Herford. He dies before his trial and is buried in a cow pasture next to Valerie Jarret, who died weeks prior, after being convicted of sedition and treason, when a Jihady cell mate mistook her for being a nice person and decapitated her. 2. Michelle Obama. I’d like her to return to being a male and let loose in the outback of Zimbabwe where she lives comfortably in a cave with Maxie, the gorilla. 3. Someone with a brain, a set of balls and a lack of fear who has enough money so as not to owe anyone anything once elected and who believes in a market economy. 4. We need a $50 million dollar train station as much as we need parasitic people like Lou Ciminelli, 80% of the school board and the dizziness of socialistic progressive politicians who never signed the front of a paycheck. At best 400 people a day take a train. They are not complaining about exchange or Depew. We are already the laughingstock of America for having the dumbest elected leaders ever. Why add to it.

Breitbart reached out to Paladino, but has not yet received a response.

This isn’t the first time Paladino made controversial remarks about the Obamas. According to The Hill, earlier this year he suggested Obama was secretly Muslim.

Paladino was previously the Republican gubernatorial nominee for New York.