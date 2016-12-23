UC Student Body President Opposes Campus Carry Because of ‘Stabbings’

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

Now that Governor John Kasich (R) has signed campus carry into law, allowing each university system to decide whether to allow concealed carry on campus for self-defense, University of Cincinnati student body President Mitchell Phelps is stressing that he opposes campus carry because of “stabbings.”

Phelps mentioned his concern over “shootings,” too, but he did not point out that nearly every firearm-based mass public attack on record occurred in a gun-free zone–the kind of zone created by people who oppose allowing concealed carry on campus for self-defense.

According to the Cincinnati Enquirer, Phelps said, “There are certain safe spaces on campus to have difficult conversations. Those might not be able to be comfortably had if people are frightened by someone in the classroom who has a gun.”

This theoretical what-if approach to campus carry has been floated in every state in which campus carry has been proposed, but it has yet to be confirmed as part of reality. In fact, the evidence from states with campus carry suggests that allowing concealed carry on campus discourages attacks.

Colorado has had campus carry since 2003, no mass shootings, no crimes by concealed carry permit holders, and no attacks from off-campus people.

Notably, the safest place during a stabbing appears to be near a law-abiding citizen with a gun.

