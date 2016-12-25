SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

President-elect Donald Trump and his wife Melania attended Christmas Eve services Saturday night at the Florida church where they were married in 2005, receiving cheers and a standing ovation from attendees.

The Trumps reportedly arrived at around 10:30 p.m. at the Episcopal Church of Bethesda-by-the-Sea in Palm Beach, where the Rev. James Harlan delivered a Christmas Eve sermon.

According to the New York Post, Trump wore his trademark dark suit and red tie and sat in the third row.

Video taken at the church shows the President-elect and his wife receiving a round of applause and a standing ovation as they entered.

Trump reportedly took communion and left at around 12:30 a.m., according to the Post.

Trump is spending the holidays with his family at his Mar-a-Lago resort in Palm Beach, a short drive from the church.

Donald and Melania Trump were married at the Episcopal Church of Bethesda-by-the-Sea in 2005.

